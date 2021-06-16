Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $102.67 on Monday. Soitec has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.88.

Get Soitec alerts:

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.