Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $102.67 on Monday. Soitec has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.88.
Soitec Company Profile
See Also: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.