Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DB stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.