Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 35.4% in May

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the May 13th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DTEGY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 149,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,444. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $1.3908 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

