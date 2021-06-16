Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 163.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,445 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,674 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.43. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

