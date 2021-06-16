DFI.Money Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,805.60 or 0.04681548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $69.69 million and $22.02 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.55 or 0.00758521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00083319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.36 or 0.07753397 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

