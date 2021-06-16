DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.52 billion-10.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.81 billion.

DKS stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,270. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.18.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,675 shares of company stock worth $15,775,263. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

