Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.94 million.

Several research firms have commented on APPS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,115. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.03. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.