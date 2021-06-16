Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 73,908 MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of MOGU at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MOGU by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

MOGU stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65. MOGU Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.78.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

