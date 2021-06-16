Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, CEO Peter M. Hecht purchased 823,170 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $2,699,997.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,047,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,449.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Hecht purchased 302,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $733,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,603.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,482,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,854. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYCN stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

