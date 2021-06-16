Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 572 Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Meridian were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Meridian by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27. Meridian Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $167.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. Meridian had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Meridian Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

