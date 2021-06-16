Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at $2,820,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 73,294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 66,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93. Evogene Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,829.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

