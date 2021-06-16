Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $73,000 in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.72. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Socket Mobile Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

