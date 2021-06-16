Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ADIL opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $48.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, insider Bankole A. Johnson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.