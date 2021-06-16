Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Kirkland’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIRK. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,788,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 278,847 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,391,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 41,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $235,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

