Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GTY Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 102,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GTY Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in GTY Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 181,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GTY Technology by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GTY Technology by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 91,270 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $401.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.13. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 92.30%.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH).

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.