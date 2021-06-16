Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY remained flat at $$16.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.2069 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

