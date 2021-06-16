Discovery Value Fund Acquires New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Moderna accounts for about 0.0% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $685,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $221,312,810.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,134,955 shares of company stock valued at $283,529,266. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $198.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,729. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.