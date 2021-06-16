DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pivotal Research

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DISH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044 in the last ninety days. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,037,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.