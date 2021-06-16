DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $479 million-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.68 million.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.92, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $158.18 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,002 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

