DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $479 million-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.68 million.
Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.92, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $158.18 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,002 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.