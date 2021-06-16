DogeCash Price Up 11.4% This Week (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. DogeCash has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $7,568.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00025720 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002242 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002048 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About DogeCash

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,142,032 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

