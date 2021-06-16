Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 388 ($5.07). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 379.60 ($4.96), with a volume of 639,982 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 373.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

