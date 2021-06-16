Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $976.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

