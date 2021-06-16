Douglas Dynamics, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

PLOW stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $976.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.78. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

