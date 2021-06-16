DoYourTip (DYT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $498,790.81

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. DoYourTip has a market cap of $498,790.81 and $17,196.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00184129 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002142 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.12 or 0.00633976 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

