Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 9,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 242,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

DFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,616,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.