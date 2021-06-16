Drep [new] Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.31 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001576 BTC on exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $24.31 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.46 or 0.00766780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00083581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.34 or 0.07752530 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.