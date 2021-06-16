DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $21,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $135.98. The company had a trading volume of 41,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,525. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

