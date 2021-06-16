Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DUFRY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dufry currently has an average rating of Hold.

DUFRY stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Dufry has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

