Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.63 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Duluth alerts:

NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.80. Duluth has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.