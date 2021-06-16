DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report $2.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.60 million. DURECT reported sales of $25.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $11.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $15.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 60,612 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 19.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $377.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.41.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

