DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

KSM opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $12.60.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

