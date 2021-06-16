DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.
KSM opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $12.60.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
