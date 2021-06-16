E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $7.75 Million Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 533,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,000. Lufax accounts for about 0.6% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LU. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,237,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

LU stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

