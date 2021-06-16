e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,150,729.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,374,197.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 347,020 shares of company stock worth $9,959,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 238.35 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

