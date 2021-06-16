Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.47 Million

Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report $96.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.44 million and the highest is $101.64 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $33.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 186.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $353.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.46 million to $381.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $357.98 million, with estimates ranging from $299.86 million to $429.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

EGLE stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,213. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $661.04 million, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $2,645,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,265 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239,273 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.