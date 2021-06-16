EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $12,627,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 10.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 86.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. 2,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

