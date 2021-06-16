Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.94. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 1,580 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESTE. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $92,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.94.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

