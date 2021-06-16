EasyFi (EASY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.61 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, EasyFi has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $4.68 or 0.00012039 BTC on popular exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00061664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00023567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.62 or 0.00775902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00083784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.66 or 0.07775708 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

