easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 932.60 ($12.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,969.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

