easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Jun 16th, 2021

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 932.60 ($12.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,969.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

