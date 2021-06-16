Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 633,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 537,444 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

In related news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

