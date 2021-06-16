Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.78 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600–0.510 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.30.

NYSE ESTC traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.77. 38,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,992. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $176.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.82.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

