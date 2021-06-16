Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives $17.08 Average PT from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELEEF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,671. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.