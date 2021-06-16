Elitium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $470,507.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $107.96 million and approximately $470,507.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $3.59 or 0.00009224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00061122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.53 or 0.00762255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00083387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.99 or 0.07745195 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.