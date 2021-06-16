Elizabeth King Sells 19,878 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $144,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 292,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elizabeth King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.21. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Quantum by 148.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 409,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 244,387 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum by 273.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 96,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 70,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

QMCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Quantum in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quantum in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

