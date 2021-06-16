Ellaism (ELLA) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $89,724.72 and $19.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.45 or 0.06291208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00143522 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,956,359 coins and its circulating supply is 45,905,028 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

