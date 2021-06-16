Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 5.12. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth $82,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

