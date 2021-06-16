Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMYB remained flat at $$19.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56. Embassy Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.01.

In other news, Director John G. Englesson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

