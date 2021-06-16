EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 497,500 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the May 13th total of 295,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCORE by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EMCORE by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMKR shares. Cowen began coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR remained flat at $$10.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,979. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $376.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.32. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

