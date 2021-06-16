Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Boosted by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

