Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $411,979,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.91. The stock had a trading volume of 38,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,018. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

