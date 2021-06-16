Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:MSN opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $24.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.33. Emerson Radio has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Radio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Radio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Emerson Radio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 134,007 shares during the last quarter.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

